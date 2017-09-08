19-year-old charged with fatally shooting man in Harker Heights

Harker Heights Police and the Bell County Organized Crime Unit arrested a 19-year-old man on a warrant Thursday night in connection with a Tuesday night Harker Heights shooting that wounded Jose Antonio Hernandez, 28, and eventually led to his death at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple Wednesday.

Harker Heights Police were first dispatched to a shots fired with injuries call in the 400 block of North Amy Lane around 8:36 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found Hernandez unconscious with a gunshot wound lying on the ground next to the driver side door of a vehicle parked on the side of the road, police said.

Investigators determined an argument in the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard ended with Larry Leshawn Thomas, Jr. fatally shooting Hernandez on North Amy Lane, according to Harker Heights Police Sgt. Stephen Miller.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke signed an arrest warrant for Thomas, who was arrested around 7:45 p.m. Thursday and taken to the Harker Heights Police Department where he was booked and held overnight, according to police.

Thomas was arraigned Friday morning, and his bond was set at $1 million. He was then driven to the Bell County Jail, where he was still being held, as of lunchtime Friday.

