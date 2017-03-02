Witness: Satanic sacrifice motive for MS-13 gang murder

Diego Alexander Hernandez-Rivera, 18, and Miguel Angel Alvarez-Flores, 22, are charged with murder and kidnapping.

HOUSTON – A pair of Salvadorian immigrants in the country illegally are accused of a horrifying series of crimes.

The pair, alleged members of the violent MS-13 gang, are accused of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl and killing an older girl known as "Genesis."

Diego Alexander Hernandez-Rivera, 18, and Miguel Angel Alvarez-Flores, 22, are charged with murder and kidnapping. They're each being held on a $300,000 bond.

The 14-year-old provided the evidence which links the men to the murder of "Genesis" whose body was dumped on the side of a Houston road two weeks ago. She was found near Sharpcrest and Corporate on February 16 by a man driving his kids to school.

Diego Alexander Hernandez-Rivera, 18, and Miguel Angel Alvarez-Flores, 22, are charged with murder and kidnapping

The 14-year old girl told prosecutors she was passed from man to man and apartment to apartment after running away in late January. She was eventually turned over to a group of gang members back on Feb. 2 and was held captive for more than two weeks.

The girl told police six gang members shared the apartment at 2900 Gessner and a guy nicknamed Diabolico called the shots. She said the gang members fed her drugs and alcohol and forced her to have sex with a guy named Daniel.

And the horror didn't end there.

"She was held down while "Diabolico" tattooed a grim reaper from her knee to her foot,"

The 14-year-old says "Genesis" was also being held against her will. At one point, "Genesis" bashed the gang's shrine to a satanic saint.

"Diabolical" took offense and made a peace offering of a cigarette to the saint, but, said a soul was needed to make the saint happy.

Forensic experts with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children used the victim's morgue photo to create this image in hopes of identifying her. (NCMEC)

"He returned from the statue and told the entire group that the beast did not want a material offering, but wanted a soul," the prosecutor said.

One morning, the 14-year-old woke up and "Genesis" was gone.

Cut to Feb. 16, exactly two weeks ago Thursday. Prosecutors say “Diabolical” and one other gang member drove "Genesis" to Sharpcrest in southwest Houston. She was shot once by each guy in the head and chest at close range.

Prosecutors say Diego Rivera has admitted he pulled the trigger. "Genesis" real identity remains a mystery.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created an image from her morgue photo in hopes of identifying her.

It is not known how authorities found the 14-year-old kidnapping victim, but she's now a major part of this case.

Flores and Rivera were arrested during a SWAT raid on Monday.

There's an immigration hold on the suspects, which will keep them from getting out of jail.

(© 2017 KHOU)