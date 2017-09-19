27-year-old shot to death in Killeen, police seek suspect

KILLEEN - Police were investigating a murder Tuesday morning in the 2800 block of Montague County Drive in Killeen.

Officers first responded to a shots fired call at 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old male victim, who was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 4:38 a.m.

No suspect had been identified, as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

KPD's Criminal Investigation Division was gathering evidence Tuesday morning.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, please call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

