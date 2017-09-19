KCEN
Close

27-year-old shot to death in Killeen, police seek suspect

KCEN 8:18 AM. CDT September 19, 2017

KILLEEN - Police were investigating a murder Tuesday morning in the 2800 block of Montague County Drive in Killeen.

Officers first responded to a shots fired call at 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old male victim, who was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 4:38 a.m.

No suspect had been identified, as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

KPD's Criminal Investigation Division was gathering evidence Tuesday morning.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, please call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

© 2017 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Fire ignites in Killeen apartments

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories