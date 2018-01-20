36-year-old man found guilty of murder in killing of Zoe Hastings

After four days of deliberations, a Dallas County jury on Saturday found 36-year-old Antonio Cochran guilty of murder in the killing of 18-year-old Zoe Hastings in 2015.

Hastings disappeared in Lake Highlands in October 2015 after leaving home to return a movie and attend church. Her body and the minivan were found the following day in a creek bed.

Prosecutors had pursued a charge of capital murder, which would have guaranteed a sentence of life in prison without the possibility for parole, but the jury found Cochran guilty on the lesser charge of murder.

Hastings' parents were upset by the verdict but declined to speak to media Saturday.

The sentencing phase of the trial will begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

Jurors began deliberated for about 23 hours total, beginning Wednesday. After deliberations stalled about noon Saturday, the judge in the case issued an Allen charge to the jury, instructing them to continue deliberating and try to reach a verdict.

During Fridays deliberations, it became clear that the jury was having a tough time reaching a verdict. Late in the afternoon, they asked how long they had to deliberate before it is declared a mistrial. They also wanted to know who decides punishment if they found Cochran guilty of murder, not capital murder.

Those questions led to a spirited discussions among the attorneys and the judge in the courtroom. They left the courtroom to continue the discussion.

The jurors were ultimately told they decide punishment, and that it’s up to them to notify the court if they are deadlocked.

Earlier Friday, jurors asked to see animation of Cochran’s records, which showed that his phone was not in that area where Hastings was kidnapped in the 45 days preceding her disappearance. The animation showed that the only time his phone was in the area was around the time of the kidnapping.

Jurors also asked that testimony related to the eyewitnesses read back to them. It appeared they still had questions about inconsistencies in the statements of the eyewitnesses.

On the first day of deliberations, the jury asked questions that indicated they had questions about the eyewitness testimony. Neither of those witnesses could identity Cochran as the man they saw, but they gave conflicting accounts of what they claim to have seen.

