60-year-old woman surrenders herself over hit-and-run that killed local man

A 60-year-old Harker Heights woman turned herself in to the Harker Heights Police Department Thursday afternoon after a felony warrant was issued for her arrest over a deadly hit-and-run that happened in November 2017.

Sherry McCluer surrendered herself at 4:22 p.m. Thursday.

Her warrant stemmed from the death of pedestrian Mario M. Tobar, 46, who died at Seton Medical Center after he was struck and fatally injured by a southbound vehicle while walking across South Amy Lane at the intersection of Dale Earnhardt Drive. Police said the vehicle drove off, never stopping to render aid.

McCluer was taken to the Bell County Jail, where she was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of "accident involving death" early Friday morning. Her bond was set at one million dollars.

