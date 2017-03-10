Amber Alert discontinued for El Paso children, mother

Ashley and Brandon Estrada

EL PASO -- An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 9-year-old girl, 10-year-old boy, and their mother.

The Department of Public Safety expired the alert at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Ashley, Brandon, and Brenda Estrada had been missing since 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and officials said they were taken by Miguel Mendez, 29.

He was was believed to be driving a 2001 Acura TL with license plate HGV-4546.

Miguel Mendez

Suspect vehicle

The circumstances surrounding the family's rescue haven't been released.

Check back for more as this story develops.

