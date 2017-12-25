Amber Alert cancelled; missing Missouri toddler found safe

HOUSTON - UPDATE:

HOUSTON – A missing toddler from the state of Missouri was safely located Christmas Day in Brookshire.

The Houston Regional Amber Alert issued for Springfield, Mo. Police Department for Eli Bandurovskiy has been cancelled.

According to Springfield PD, Eli was found with his father, 30-year-old Viktor A. Bandurovskiy.

Police say the child and vehicle were taken from the mother by Viktor during a visitation on Dec. 22. They say the father had a history of domestic abuse, drug use and has made current and previous threats towards the child

A cell phone ping around 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 indicated that the father may be in Houston.

They were located just after lunch in Brookshire. Bandurovskiy was arrested on a warrant for parental kidnapping, police said.

ORIGINAL:

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler from Springfield, Missouri who is believed to be in the Houston area with his father.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 23-month-old Eli Bandurovskiy is with his biological father, 30-year-old Viktor A. Bandurovskiy.

Police say the child and vehicle were taken from the mother by Viktor during a visitation on Dec. 22. They say the father has a history of domestic abuse, drug use and has made current and previous threats towards the child.

A cell phone ping around 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 24 indicates that the father may be in Houston.

Eli has been described as white, 2 feet tall and about 32 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue/gray pajama pants, a gray undershirt, a navy cardigan with two red horizontal stripes and large buttons, and blue/lime green tennis shoes.

Viktor was last seen driving the white Scion TC with Arkansas Plate #940MNT. He has been described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black button-up t-shirt and dark jeans.

If you know anything about their whereabouts, please contact Springfield Police at 417-864-1810 or 417-864-1803.

