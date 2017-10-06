File photo (Photo: WLTX)

KILLEEN - Killeen Police said a man was stabbed early Friday morning in the 5000 block of Fiesta Oak Dr.

Killeen Police spokeswoman, Ofelia Miramontez, said the victim was going to visit a friend when the suspect approached him and they got into a fight.

The suspect stabbed the man and ran away, said Miramontez.

EMS treated the man on the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information should call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830.

