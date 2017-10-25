Armed robber steals money from clerk at Waco Dollar General

Waco Police were searching Wednesday for an armed suspect who officers said robbed the Dollar General Store at 205 East Waco Dr. around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the suspect used a long gun to steal money from the clerk, who was not hurt.

"It is unclear how the suspect fled the scene," Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said in an email. "It is possible this robbery is related to another recent robbery."

The robber was described as a black man, with a large build, who wore a long-sleeve white shirt, gray sweatpants, brown hiking boots and a Halloween mask over his face.

No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Submit an anonymous Waco Crime Stoppers tip by clicking here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV