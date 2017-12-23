Armed robbers on the run after robbing Waco gas station

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Waco convenience store was robbed late Friday night and the suspects are still at large as of Saturday afternoon, according to Waco police.

Police said around 11:50 p.m. Friday, the department received a call about a robbery that occurred at the Alon Gas Station at S. 3rd Street and La Salle Avenue. According to WPD, two individuals wearing dark clothing and bandanas entered the store, displayed a rifle, and demanded money from the store clerk.

The two suspects then fled East from the store in a silver or grey four-door sedan with a small amount of cash and cigarettes, according to police.

Multiple police agencies assisted WPD in a search for the suspects, but were unable to locate the suspects.

No one was hurt during the course of the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

