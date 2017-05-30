Carter High graduate shook hands, deescalated tension before being murdered

Jeremiah Robinson

Ledarjick Cox was just trying to diffuse a tense situation. The outgoing 18-year old even shook hands with individuals in a car that had just been in a verbal exchange with some of Cox's friends.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant showed Cox deescalated an argument as he pumped gas into his friend's car, only hours after graduating from Carter High School in Dallas.

Jeremiah Robinson, 17, according to police opened fire multiple times just a few minutes later and is now in custody and charged with murdering the popular teen, many knew as "LD" and "Dre"

The arrest warrant obtained by WFAA indicates a witness in a white sedan approached Irving Police detectives on Monday and shared his account.

That witness said Robinson was sitting in the front passenger seat and rolled down his window along West Walnut Hill Road early Sunday and fired several shots into another car.

Photo of Ledajrick Cox on Saturday May 27, 2017 at Carter High School graduation. Cox, 18, died in a drive-by shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday May 28, 2017.

Cox was shot in the head and chest and died at Parkland Hospital in Dallas a few hours later.

On Tuesday, the loss of his only son was still difficult to put express for Reginald Henry.

"It feels like it isn't there and you trying to do something to fill it but it will never be filled again,” Henry said. "I should be out buying laptops and stuff to send him on to Navarro (College) but we’re in there filling out his obituary.”

Henry says he kept close tabs on his son, always requiring the 18-year old to text when he left to go somewhere in his car and when he arrived.

"I never got that text," Henry said. “He parked his car to ride with his friends, something that I don’t allow him to do and that’s what boils me. You lost your life and I couldn’t be there to help you.”

Cox was a wide receiver and an All-State track standout at Carter High, where he was also named homecoming king.

Hundreds turned out for a vigil to remember Cox on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the remembrances on social media continued.

One of the most popular came from Cox himself in a tweet last December, talking about how he noticed a classmate was being picked on for only having one pair of shoes, "so I gave him some".

Henry says he didn't know about his son's generosity until a friend pointed out the post.

"I’m like, you could’ve shared that with pops," Henry recollected smiling. "That’s like a big deal. He just looked at it like, no he just needed some shoes so we just got him some shoes.”

Ledajrick Cox, 18, stands with this father Reginald Henry at a track meet in this undated photo provided to WFAA by the family.

Henry says he wants more than pictures to hold on to, but along with memories, it's all he has.

"It used to be if you do bad things, bad things will happen to you and if you do good things, good things will happen to you," Henry said. "That’s a lie now. You just never know, it’s a tossup.”

irving Police said late Tuesday it is still too early to determine if the other individuals in the car Robinson was traveling in, including the witness that came forward, will be charged in connection with Cox's death.

A celebration of life will be held for Cox at Friendship-West Baptist Church on Saturday, June 3 at 12 p.m.

