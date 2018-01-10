Arrest made in shooting at Waco shopping center

The suspect in a Jan. 4 shooting at the Waco Creek Center shopping plaza located at 2405 W. Waco Dr. was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The Waco Police Department said its detectives had investigated the shooting and obtained a warrant for Fabian Rivera, 21.

Rivera turned himself in Tuesday afternoon, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

Rivera was charged with one count of deadly conduct.

Multiple rounds were fired during the Jan. 4 shooting. One victim was shot at -- but not hit, according to Swanton. In the barrage of bullets, a vehicle was hit multiple times, according to police.

