Baby abandoned in gas station restroom

DALLAS - A woman gave birth inside a gas station restroom, then left the baby in the trash can, according to a Dallas Police incident report.

An employee of the 7/11-Exxon station at Preston Road and Royal Lane found the baby while cleaning the restroom around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, said the police report.

The employee saw blood on the floor and heard rustling in the trash, where she found the newborn baby girl, according to police.

The employee told her manager, who called 911.

The baby was hospitalized in good condition.

Police believe the woman gave birth sometime between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., and have requested gas station surveillance video.

CPS has assigned a case worker, and child abuse detectives are investigating.

"The stories stay the same, the babies get left somewhere they shouldn't be left, and it does, it tears our hearts," said Patsy Summey, Baby Moses Project coordinator.

The Baby Moses Project works to create awareness about the Baby Moses/Safe Haven law, which allows parents to leave babies, up to 60 days old, in the arms of personnel at designated fire stations or hospitals, and avoid facing child abandonment charges, no questions asked.

Most fire stations and hospitals are designated sites, and many of them have yellow signs that say "Safe Baby Site" in English and Spanish.

Expectant mothers who do not want to keep their baby can also work with adoption agencies. You can find out more at www.babymoses.org/adopt or 1-800-452-3639.

