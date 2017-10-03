Bank robber hits Heart of Texas Federal Credit Union, steals cash

Police were searching Tuesday for a bank robber, who stole an undisclosed amount of money from the Heart of Texas Federal Credit Union located at 1612 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen.

The man entered the bank around just before 1:22 p.m., showed a note to a teller and stole the money before running away in an unknown direction, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez described the suspect as a slender black man, who was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, white t-shirt, red jean shorts, along with white tennis shoes and sunglasses.

Anyone who has any information about the bank robbery, should call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit an anonymous web tip by clicking here. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.

