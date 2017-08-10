Bedford teen found in landfill died of ‘homicidal violence'

The Bedford Police Department said in a Facebook post that Kaytlynn Cargill disappeared while walking her dog near the Oak Wood Apartments. (Photo: Bedford Police, WFAA)

BEDFORD, TEXAS - The death of a Bedford teen whose body was found in an Arlington landfill in June has been ruled a homicide by the Tarrant County examiner.

Kaytlynn Cargill, 14, was reported missing on June 19. Two days later, her body was found by an employee at the landfill.

"To maintain the integrity of the investigation, the Bedford Police Department cannot and will not discuss any specifics, as this is still an open and active investigation," read a statement released Thursday by Bedford police after the teen's cause of death was revealed.

However, police once again reassured the public that they believe there's no reason for residents to worry about their safety.

"The Bedford Police Department would like to reassure the public, based on the information we have at this time, there is no threat to the public," read the statement.

In the teen's obituary, she was described as an animal lover "who loved all things furry, scaley, and crawly ... except for spiders, no spiders!" Family members said the teen also loved the outdoors and enjoyed "creek fishing, riding four-wheelers and being on the farm playing with her cousins."

Police say family members called them to the Cargill home the night of June 19. According to authorities, they told officers Cargill never returned after she left their apartment complex to walk the family dog.

A flyer posted during the search for the teen said a friend of Cargill's told authorities that the young girl asked friends to watch the dog and then tied the pet's leash to a fence before she vanished.

Authorities have asked anyone with information pertaining to the death of Cargill to call the Bedford Police Department at 817-952-2440 or contact the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

