Bell County Grand Jury indicts man for aggravated sexual assault

A Bell County Grand Jury on Wednesday indicted Phillip Joseph Beauchamp for aggravated sexual assault.

The 57-year-old turned himself into the Bell County Sheriff's Department in November after the Bell County District Attorney's Office agreed to prosecute his case and Justice of the Peace David Barfield issued a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

The details surrounding the case remain vague.

Bell County Sheriff's Department Major T.J. Cruz said deputies first learned of the case on Aug. 28 when they were forwarded a report from the Killeen Police Department, which had originally investigated the incident and determined it occurred at an address on Pecan Creek Road, where Beauchamp lived, in Bell County -- outside of KPD's jurisdiction.

Beauchamp's bond was originally set at $150,000. He has since bonded out.

