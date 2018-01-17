Bell County Sheriff's Office seeks suspects, vehicle linked to burglaries

BELL COUNTY -- The Bell County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help identifying possible suspects linked to vehicle break-ins and criminal mischief in the High Crest subdivision off FM 439 in Belton.

Home surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota. The suspects pulled into a Central Texas man's driveway and checked a door handle on his truck. The suspects' vehicle then leaves the driveway and hits the victim's mailbox on the way out, the video shows.

The homeowner said it happened around 4 a.m. on Dec. 29. He noticed it while he was leaving for work and he saw the mailbox had been knocked to the ground.

Deputies are now looking for the suspects' vehicle, which may have damage to its rear bumper, according to Bell County Sheriff's Major T.J. Cruz.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Bell County Criminal Investigations Division at 254-933-5435 during regular business hours or the non-emergency line after hours at 254-933-5412. Click here to submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

