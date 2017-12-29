Bellmead man wields lawn chair to defend himself from being attacked w/knife

Photo: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

A Bellmead man was arrested Thursday evening after he allegedly wielded a knife at his step daughter's boyfriend.

The Bellmead Police Department were dispatched at approximately 8:23 p.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Ashleman Street regarding a disturbance call between a 19-year-old man and 47-year-old Elzie Dorsey III.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 19-year-old holding a lawn chair between himself and Dorsey. Officers said Dorsey was visibly upset at the 19-year-old, who was in a relationship with Dorsey's step daughter, and showed indications of being intoxicated.

Dorsey told police he did not agree with some of the 19-year-old's choices involving the relationship, according to BPD.

The 19-year-old man told officers Dorsey displayed a large knife during the argument and that was why he ran out of the home and used a lawn chair to defend himself.

Dorsey was taken into custody without incident for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member and public intoxication, police said.

However, while officers attempted to escort Dorsey into a patrol unit, Dorsey resisted by pulling away from officers in an attempt to get to the 19-year-old and further his altercation and/or assault with him, according to BPD. Police said Dorsey refused multiple orders to get into the unit.

Due to Dorsey resisting to be placed into the patrol unit, he was also charged with resisting arrest, search, or transport.

© 2017 KCEN-TV