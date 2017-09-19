Bellmead teen allegedly tries to stab sister

A 17-year-old male was arrested and booked at the McLennan County Jail after a witness said it appeared he tried to stab his 19-year-old sister with a kitchen knife at a home in Bellmead, according to Bellmead Police Detective Kory Martin.

KCEN 5:14 PM. CDT September 19, 2017

