Belton Police release sketch photo of suspect in Sept. 30 unsolved murder

The Belton Police Department released an artist's sketch Wednesday of one of two men being sought in connection with the Sept. 30 shooting death of Redrick Robinson in the master bedroom area of a home on Carla Kay Drive in Belton.

The suspect for whom a sketch was drawn was described as having a medium build and standing roughly 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7. The second suspect did not get a sketch, but he was described as having a medium build, too, and having a slightly taller height -- somewhere between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1.

A witness called 911 around 4:54 a.m. Sept. 30 and told police there had been a shooting. Robinson was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and police said there were signs of forced entry to the home.

The two men may have driven a light-colored 2011 or newer model Ford Explorer, according to Belton Spokesperson Paul Romer. Anyone with information about the unsolved homicide was asked to call Belton Police at 254-933-5840 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. You can also text tips to Belton Police at this number: 254-217-6764. Or you can submit an anonymous web tip by clicking here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV