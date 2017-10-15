Belton resident wakes up to armed burglar in his home

At approximately 5 a.m. Sunday, Belton Police responded to a burglary call in the 1000 block of Muelhause Street.

Belton Police Spokesperson Paul Romer said the homeowner awoke to a black male wearing dark clothing and a backpack in his living room.

Romer said the suspect fled the scene without taking any of the homeowners belongings, but fired one round as he fled.

No injuries were reported.

The Belton Police Department is investigating the incident.

