Boyfriend of Zuzu Verk arrested after body found in shallow grave

Robert Fabian (Photo: Alpine Police Department)

ALPINE, Texas -- The boyfriend of a woman who vanished in October 2016 has been arrested and charged with fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Alpine police said Zuzu Verk's boyfriend, Robert Fabian, was arrested at about 9 a.m. Saturday.

Friday, police revealed that a body was found in a shallow grave near the West Texas town of Alpine in the neighboring Sunny Glen area.

"We've had crews out here since yesterday afternoon. There are up to 62 people on site," said Alpine police Chief Russell Scown.

Verk family just escorted into the site where the remains were found in #zuzuverk disappearance @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/vIKYYJuFMi — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) February 4, 2017

Scown added the investigation was leading down a path toward arresting Fabian but that the discovery of the remains expedited the arrest.

For the first time on Saturday, authorities also stated that evidence at the scene led them to believe the remains were Verk. However, a positive identification has yet to be made.

Robert Fabian and Zuzu Verk. (Photo: Courtesy - Verk family)

Verk disappeared on Oct. 12 after she was last seen at Fabian's apartment near Sul Ross State University, where the 21-year-old student was studying biology.

A UNT forensics lab is expected to officially identify the remains by Monday or Tuesday.

Police just moved in & started searching Fabian's family home. His sister & mother have remained persons interest in #zuzuverk disappearance pic.twitter.com/OKrbiCMY7S — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) February 4, 2017

The chief said other arrests were still possible.

Chris Estrada, an initial person of interest in the case, is now considered a "suspect," but Scown said he had recently relocated. Estrada was arrested for DWI last month in an unrelated incident.

Read previous report: Human remains found near Alpine as search for Zuzu Verk continues

(© 2017 WFAA)