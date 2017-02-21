WATCH LIVE: Possible active shooter at Ben Taub

HOUSTON - WATCH KHOU 11 News live coverage here.

Houston police are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

Air 11 is over the hospital and there are several officers on the scene.

Officers entered the hospital with guns drawn, according to KHOU 11 News reporter Stephanie Whitfield.

Baylor College of Medicine sent the following alert: "Active shooter situation at Ben Taub Hospital. Do not go to Ben Taub Hospital. If at Ben Taub, follow emergency response guidelines of the hospital. More details as they become available."

Police have not confirmed an active shooter. There are no confirmed reports of injuries.

One witness said he was told there was a gunman on the second floor but he didn't hear any gunshots before running outside.

Several people evacuated from the hospital have gathered across the street. News crews were also told to move across the street for safety reasons.

