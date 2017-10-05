Central Texas man sentenced to life in prison for shooting at Waco Police

Gavel, scales of justice and law books -- stock image. (Photo: BrianAJackson, Thinkstock)

A man convicted of shooting at police, then barricading himself inside a home back in 2014 was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for attempted capital murder of a Waco Police Officer, the police department confirmed.

Ronald Kennedy was already wanted on four warrants at the time of the standoff, which ended with officers entering the Waco home he was holed up inside.

According to archived Channel 6 News scripts from the time, the whole situation began as a domestic dispute that escalated after police responded, Kennedy ran and police failed to subdue him with a taser gun.

Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt released the following statement Thursday regarding the sentencing:

I appreciate the hard work by the prosecutors from the McLennan County DA's office, the Court and our fellow citizens on the Jury. We are lucky to serve in a community where the crucial and sometimes dangerous job of our law enforcement officers is held in high regard. Our Department will continue to work hard to fulfill those expectations.

