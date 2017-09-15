Copperas Cove PD arrests five in connection with burglary and robbery case

COURTESY: Copperas Cove Police (Photo: Custom)

COPPERAS COVE - Officers responded to the 200 block of E. Avenue B Tuesday in reference to a burglary and robbery.

Officers and detectives at the scene identified three juveniles and one adult, Davonte Makeith Brooks to be involved in the incident.





All four suspects were taken into custody and later the investigation confirmed a fifth suspect was involved. The fifth suspect was identifed as Christian Chimere Hopes. Hopes was arrested Wednesday in Gatesville.

All involved suspects were charged with Robbery, Burglary of a Habitation, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

The three juveniles were later transported to Rockdale Detention Center.

Brooks' bond is set at $160,000 and Hopes' bond is set at $200,000. Both remain in Coryell County Jail as of 4 p.m. Friday.

