Copperas Cove PD asks for help identifying burglary suspects

Courtesy: Copperas Cove Police Department (Photo: Custom)

COPPERAS COVE - Copperas Cove police is asking for the public's help identifying the two men in the following surveillance video.





Police are searching for the two suspects in connection to a burglary of a vehicle case on June 19, 2017 in the Gold's Gym parking lo, located at 249 Robert Griffin III Blvd.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is still investigating the incident, and encourage the public to submit anonymous tips through Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects in the video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or submit a tip online. Any tips that lead to an arrest and prosecution in this case may receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

