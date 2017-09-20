Copperas Cove Police seek 'Armed and dangerous' suspect

Copperas Cove Police have identified one of the at-large suspects accused in an armed home invasion during which the man and two others stole three cell phones and cash from two victims, according to investigators.

The armed break-in happened Sept. 16 shortly before 4:28 p.m. in the 900 block of South 17th Street in Copperas Cove, according to Police Sgt. Martin Ruiz. The three suspects, who wore shirts over their faces, kicked open the front door, and one pointed a firearm at the two victims, Ruiz said.

Based on an investigation, Copperas Cove Police identified one of the suspects as 22-year-old Robert Deshone Berry. He is black, 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to police.

Justice of the Peace John Guinn on Sept. 16 issued two aggravated robbery arrest warrants for Berry, who was still being sought by police, as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police did not provide descriptions of the other two male suspects.

"Any information you may have on this case or about the offenders is very important," Sgt. Ruiz wrote in a press release. "Do not attempt to apprehend this individual as he is considered armed and dangerous."

If you know the whereabouts of Berry, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here. If your information leads to an arrest and prosecution, you could be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.

