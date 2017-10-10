Copperas Cove Police seek two suspects linked to Walmart electronics theft

The Copperas Cove Police Department on Tuesday released photos of two men the department said were suspects in an electronics theft that happened Aug. 2 at the Walmart located at 2720 E. Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove.

Investigators said the alleged suspects got away in a white Nissan Altima. And, detectives have urged the public to help identify the individuals and vehicle in the below photographs.

Anonymous tips can be made to the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers line by calling 254-547-1111 or submitted online by clicking here. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 cash for clues that lead to an arrest and prosecution.

View photo gallery of images provided by the Copperas Cove Police Department below.

