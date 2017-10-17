Dead body found in Waco drainage ditch, police call death 'questionable'

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

The Waco Police Department launched an investigation Tuesday after a body was found in a drainage ditch behind 2801 W. Waco Dr., according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

Swanton said officers had identified the victim, but the victim's name would not be released by law enforcement until next of kin were notified.

"We are working the death as a 'Questionable Death,'" Swanton said. "No additional details are being released at this time."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

