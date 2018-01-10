Deputies say man shot nephew in the stomach during argument

A Central Texas man called 911 to tell dispatchers he shot his nephew in the stomach in Bosque County Tuesday night.

According to the Bosque County Sheriff's Office, Adam Scott, 53, said he used a 9 mm handgun to shoot Derek Scott, 25, in the stomach during an altercation at a home around 9 p.m. in the county's Lakeside Village area.

Deputies took Adam into custody at the scene and transported Derek to Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, where he was said to be in stable condition.

Investigators recovered two handguns, a shell casing and what appeared to have been a 9 mm bullet from the home, according to the sheriff's office.

Adam was in the Bosque County Jail Wednesday morning -- charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond had been set.

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office said drugs and alcohol may have been factors in the shooting.

