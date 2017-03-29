Notorious 'Granny Gem Thief' Doris Payne sentenced

Doris Payne in DeKalb County Superior Court on March 29, 2017 (Photo: WXIA)

DECATUR, GA - 'Granny Gem Thief' Doris Payne has pleaded guilty to felony shoplifting charges in DeKalb County Superior Court and was sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

The 86-year-old Payne was sentenced before Judge Hunter to three years probation, four months house arrest, 30 days in jail, which was reduced to time served. In addition, she has been banned from all Von Maur department stores and banned from all DeKalb County shopping malls.

Her lawyers say she could be out of jail as soon as Thursday.

Payne had little to say in court, but she did express concern about whether she would be out of jail in time for an April 3 doctor's appointment.

"Clearly, at 86 years old, she is combatting a number of medical issues," said her attorney, Drew Findling.

Findling did not elaborate, but said he took the case pro-bono because he did not believe an 86-year-old belongs in jail. And he said Payne has lived up to her reputation for being a class act.

"She has been nothing but lovely, respectful, attentive to every conversation and appreciative for everything done to her," he said. "She is clearly eloquent and clearly grateful."

She will be released from the DeKalb County Jail after she pays for an ankle monitoring device.

Payne was arrested earlier this month after a bench warrant was issued for her failure to appear at an earlier arraignment. She had been arrested in Atlanta in October 2015 after she was caught allegedly shoplifting a pair of $700 earrings from the Saks Fifth Avenue store in Phipps Plaza.

While out on bond from that arrest, she was arrested and charged once again in December 2016 in Dunwoody for allegedly swiping a $1,995 diamond necklace from the Von Maur department store at Perimeter Mall. After that arrest, DeKalb County authorities released her on $15,000 bond. One of the conditions of her release included not traveling outside of the state of Georgia.

Her attorneys say she is too sick to go to trial, according to documents filed in the Fulton County Superior Court.

Payne's life of crime stretches back some six decades, but her most recent brush with incarceration came in California.

In October 2013, Payne was arrested for stealing a $22,500 diamond-encrusted ring in Palm Desert, Calif., and convicted in April 2014 before being sentenced to two years in prison, followed by two years on parole, along with being ordered to stay away from jewelry stores. She was released three months later, due to prison overcrowding.

In a jailhouse interview with The Desert Sun in May 2014, Payne said she began stealing watches to save her mother from an abusive relationship, but continued into her golden years so she could live a glamorous lifestyle -- a far cry from her child of poverty in West Virginia.

Payne has become somewhat a folk hero among thieves and others for her long life of crime, which has been the subject of a 2014 documentary, 'The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne,' available for viewing on iTunes.

In the documentary, Payne says she has no regrets about stealing any jewelry she has stolen over the years.

