DPS increases reward in 1988 cold case murder of Courtney Clayton

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday it had increased the reward for tips in the unsolved murder of Courtney Clayton -- the 7-year-old girl who was abducted near her Haskell County home on Sept. 12, 1988.

Clayton was last seen walking home after buying a soft drink at a small store a block from her house in Stamford, roughly 40 miles north of Abilene. The second grader's body was found by hunters 50 miles away in Shackelford County six months later on Easter Sunday.

DPS has announced Clayton's murder will be detectives' featured case in September, which is why the reward was heightened. The typical $3,000 homicide cold case reward was doubled for Clayton to up to $6,000, the Texas Rangers confirmed Monday. Tipsters will be eligible for the extra reward money if their information leads to an arrest, and the tip is provided before October's featured DPS case is announced in a few weeks.

To be eligible for the cash reward, tipsters must provide their information anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477.

Tips may also be submitted by clicking here or by calling the DPS Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

For a link to Clayton's case, click here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV