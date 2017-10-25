Duo steals tires from Walmart, uses emergency exit to make getaway, police say

The Hewitt Police Department announced Wednesday it was searching for two men who stole two vehicle tires worth a total of $216 from the Walmart at 733 Sun Valley Blvd. around 10:16 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Police released photos of the suspects and their getaway vehicle.

The first, described as a white man wearing a gray plaid shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots, drove a 2000s model gold Dodge Caravan around to the back of the store, according to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin. From there, the second suspect, described as a white man wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, used a rear fire exit to load the two tires he stole into the other man's van, which drove away, Devlin explained.

If you recognize either man, you are asked to contact the Hewitt Police Department at 254-666-6272.

