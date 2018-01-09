Blake Everett Reed (Texas DPS)

The Texas Department of Public Safety added an East Texas man to its "10 Most Wanted Fugitives list," according to a press released issued Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Blake Everett Reed, 32 is a violent criminal wanted since may of 2017. He has ties to Wood and Smith counties, including Hawkins, Mineola and Tyler.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for any information leading to his capture. He is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, harassment of public servant, assault of public servant and evading arrest.

Reed is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 290 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his arms and on his left leg, as well as scars on his left knee and left forearm. He's worked in the oilfield drilling industry.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters "DPS" – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

