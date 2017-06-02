Elderly man arrested for indecency with 9-year-old girl

A 72-year-old man was arrested Friday on a warrant for indecency with a child, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

According to Major T.J. Cruz, investigators believe Johnny Chervenka exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl, who "made an outcry" that was reported to the sheriff's department on April 12 -- at which point a case was opened.

The Special Crime Unit conducted the investigation, and Justice of the Peace David Barfield issued the warrant on Thursday with a suggested bond of $50,000.

Chervenka was transported to the Bell County Jail on Friday, according to Cruz.

