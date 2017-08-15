FBI searching Dallas house where Shavon Randle killed

FBI searching house where Shavon Randle found dead

The FBI is serving an evidentiary warrant at the abandoned house in Dallas where 13-year-old Shavon Randle was murdered last month.

Crowds gathered Tuesday morning while the FBI was at the scene. Dallas officers had to be called in for crowd control, and rumors about another body being found are not true, a source tells us.

“Today prosecutors and investigators from my office were at 2208 East Kiest Boulevard, collecting additional evidence for our ongoing investigation into the deaths of Shavon Randle and Michael Titus," Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said. "Collecting additional evidence throughout the course of an investigation is routine. We remain committed to vigorously and thoroughly fighting for justice on behalf of our victims. As this case is pending, we will not be releasing any further details at this time.”

Randle was kidnapped, held for ransom, and then killed in a scheme involving drugs, robbery, and money, court records show.

Crowd gathers to watch FBI serve warrant. Sources say Feds looking for more evidence in Shavon Randal case. pic.twitter.com/HMPkt5AYW3 — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) August 15, 2017

The FBI says Randle and 19-year-old Michael Titus were found dead inside the house in the 2200 block of Kiest Avenue.

Titus was one of four people identified by police as people of interest in Randle's disappearance. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Devontae Owens, 24, Darius Fields, 26, Laquon Wilkerson, 30, LaPorschya Polley, 25, and Desmond Jones, 21, have been arrested for their alleged involvement.

Check back for more as this story develops and follow Rebecca Lopez's live tweets from the scene.

