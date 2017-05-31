Winston-Salem Fire Department rescues man who fell into 100 Ft. ravine during police chase. Pic. Winston-Salem Fire Dept. (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem Fire crews rescued a man charged with shoplifting who fell down 100-feet into a ravine during a police chase.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call about a shoplifter at the Sears store at Hanes Mall. Police arrived to find the man, Joseph Bedford, running from the store with stolen items. Police ran after Bedford who fell into the ravine in a creek near the Silas Creek Crossing area.

Firefighters helped rescue Bedford who received minor injuries. He was later charged at the Forsyth County Magistrate’s Office with Larceny, Trespass, and Resisting a Government Official.

