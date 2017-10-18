Ford Explorer may have been used in murder of man inside Belton home

Police on Wednesday released a still photo grabbed from video surveillance footage of the vehicle used in the Sept. 30 killing of Redrick Robinson, 30, who was found shot multiple times in a home in the 800 block of Carla Kay Drive in Belton.

The latest photo was captured near the house shortly before 5 a.m. that day. At the time, investigators found evidence of forced entry to the home, in which Robinson was found in the master bedroom.

"Although the image is small and somewhat blurry, police hope somebody can help connect it to the assailants," Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer wrote.

Romer said police believe the vehicle was believed to be a light-colored, 2011 or newer, Ford Explorer.

Back on Oct. 11, Belton Police published a sketch of one of the two suspects for whom they were searching. The man was described as having a medium build and height between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7.

No sketch was released of the second suspect, who was described also as having a medium build -- with a slightly taller height, somewhere between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1.

Anyone with information that could help solve the case is asked to call Belton Police at 254-933-5840 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Belton Police will also accept text tips at 254-217-6764, and anonymous Crime Stoppers tips may be submitted online by clicking here.

