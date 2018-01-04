Former employee of the Waco Association of Realtors indicted for theft

A Central Texas woman who used to manage the money at the Waco Association of Realtors was indicted Wednesday on a count of theft of $20,000 or more but less than $100,000, according to the McLennan County District Clerk's Office.

Back in October 2017, the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Sharon Motley Jones, 65, on a Waco felony theft warrant that claimed she embezzled at least $53,000 from the Waco Association of Realtors.

In a previous interview, Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said investigators believed the embezzlement had been happening for several years. The investigation began, Swanton said, after an audit found a large financial discrepancy in February 2017.

Swanton confirmed Jones was a former employee of the Waco Association of Realtors. Another individual with knowledge of the organization described Jones as a clerical administrator who collected dues from hundreds of real estate agents. Jones abruptly departed the organization several months ago, while the investigation was underway.

Jones was initially transported to the McLennan County Jail after her arrest, but she has been out on bond since shortly afterward.

"The Waco Association of Realtors has been extremely cooperative in the investigation and helped investigators determine what has occurred and has very much been of assistance," Sgt. Swanton previously told Channel 6.

