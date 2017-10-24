Former employee of the Waco Association of Realtors stole $53K, police say

File photo

A Central Texas woman who used to manage the money at the Waco Association of Realtors was arrested Tuesday and accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the organization.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Sharon Motley Jones, 65, on a Waco felony theft warrant that claimed she embezzled at least $53,000 from the Waco Association of Realtors. A law enforcement source said detectives expected to find additional money missing by the end of their investigation.

Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said investigators believed the embezzlement had been happening for several years. The investigation began, Swanton said, after an audit found a large financial discrepancy in February.

Swanton confirmed Jones was a former employee of the Waco Association of Realtors. Another individual with knowledge of the organization described Jones as a clerical administrator who collected dues from hundreds of real estate agents. Jones abruptly departed the organization several months ago, while the investigation was underway.

Waco Police said Jones was transported to the McLennan County Jail. But, there was no listing of her arrest, as of early Tuesday evening. It was unclear if she had bonded out already.

A phone number listed for Jones went directly to the Waco Association of Realtors, which was closed by the time Channel 6 called for comment on this story. However, police said the organization was cooperating with them.

"The Waco Association of Realtors has been extremely cooperative in the investigation and helped investigators determine what has occurred and has very much been of assistance," Sgt. Swanton said.

Asked if any further arrests would be made, Waco Police said there were currently no other warrants issued. But, Swanton said the investigation was complex and ongoing.

