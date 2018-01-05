Gatesville DPS Trooper arrested while off-duty, CCSO investigating

A DPS trooper from Gatesville has been suspended after he was arrested while off-duty on Thursday Jan. 4 in Coryell County, Texas DPS Sergeant David Roberts said in an email.

48-year-old Jackie Ford was booked into the Coryell County Jail on Thursday. He was not listed in the jail's records as of Friday evening.

Ford started working for DPS in Sept. 2007, according to Roberts.

The Coryell County Sheriff's Office is investigating the criminal charge.

