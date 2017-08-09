Gatesville man sentenced to 20 years for abusing child in dog kennel

A Coryell County jury on Wednesday found Cory Don Crosby, 34, of Gatesville, guilty of injury of a child -- a third degree felony -- which was enhanced to a second-degree felony due to a previous child injury conviction in 2003, according to Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd.

Crosby was sentenced to the maximum 20 years behind bars with a $5,000 fine. He was previously sentenced to seven years for his 2003 conviction.

Crosby was charged in May 2016 after Boyd said he placed the child in a dog kennel and tipped or rolled the kennel, injuring the child's face.

Judge Grant Kinsey presided over the trial, which began Monday and lasted just three days.

© 2017 KCEN-TV