Hewitt Police arrest man they say solicited teen girl to meet at gas station

A 28-year-old Central Texas man was arrested Monday after trying to have sexual contact with an undercover police officer who he thought was a 15-year-old girl, according to law enforcement.

Christopher L. Magers sent a "friend request" to a fake social media profile operated by the Hewitt Police Department, which uses the account to pose as a teenage girl, police said.

Police Chief Jim Devlin said Magers began communicating with a detective even after being told the fake girl was only 15-years-old.

"Over the course of several weeks, Magers sent sexually explicit messages and photos to the profile and indicated he wanted to meet up with the 15-year-old," Devlin wrote in an email.

Devlin said the messages stopped over the Christmas holiday while his agency was in the process of obtaining a warrant for Magers. But, on Monday, police said Magers reached out to the fake profile again and asked if the minor girl could meet him for sexual contact.

Detectives and uniformed patrol officers organized a plan to meet him at the Valero gas station located at 1001 Enterprise Blvd. in Hewitt, according to police. When Magers arrived at 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers arrested him for online solicitation of a minor to meet with the intent of sexual contact -- a second degree felony.

Magers was taken to the McLennan County Jail.

