Hewitt Police search for driver in hit-and-run that injured one

Hewitt Police need your help identifying the person or vehicle involved in a hit and run that left one person injured.

On Sept. 13 at around 7:25 a.m. an older model Ford pickup with a light blue tool or truck box caused an crashed at the intersection of W. Johnson and 2nd Street, according to Hewitt Police.

The vehicle has or had extensive front-end damage that may have been fixed, police said.

Witnesses stated that the Ford pickup frequently comes through the area of where the crash happened.

If you know who the driver of the vehicle was or where the truck is at this time, please call Det. Henderson at 254-666-1661.

