Hewitt Police search for two suspects in Walmart gift card con job

Hewitt Police announced Monday they were investigating a gift card theft case, in which two females allegedly pulled a fast one on some Walmart employees at the location on Sun Valley Boulevard in Hewitt.

Walmart loss prevention workers told Hewitt Police that a small black female with long hair, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and red pants approached an open register and told the cashier that a store manager had given her permission to load $2,000 onto a gift card.

According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the suspect then told the clerk what codes to enter into the register. Once the card was loaded with $2,000, the suspect walked out without paying for the gift card and hopped into a small, red 4-door passenger vehicle in the parking lot, according to investigators.

Roughly a minute later, a second small black female, who was wearing a blue and white hoodie with the word "PINK," khaki pants and red tennis shoes, hopped out of the same red vehicle and walked into the Walmart, police said. That second suspect then allegedly walked up to the service desk and asked to have $1,000 cash taken off the $2,000 gift card that had been purchased by the first suspect. The service desk did so, and the second suspect left with $1,000 cash, according to Devlin. Police said both females drove off in that red vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects in the photo below was asked to call the Hewitt Police Department at 254-666-6272.

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

© 2018 KCEN-TV