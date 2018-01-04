Hillsboro bank robbery suspect captured after police chase

The suspect in a Hillsboro bank robbery was arrested after a vehicle chase Thursday.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was driving in Ellis County when the Italy Police Department tried to stop him for a traffic violation just before 11 a.m. The suspect evaded police until Waco, where he was caught, then transported back to the Ellis County Jail.

When he was booked, police said he gave them a family member's name -- prompting more questions that ultimately led them to contact the Hillsboro Police Department, where detectives looked at his photo and said they realized he was the same guy who robbed the First National Bank located at 300 E. Elm St. in Hillsboro on Jan. 2 at roughly 2:21 p.m.

Hillsboro Police said the suspect handed a bank employee a note that demanded money before making off with an unspecified amount of currency. Nobody was hurt during the bank robbery.

On Thursday, Investigators said they would run the suspect's fingerprint through their automated identification system to positively identify the man and charge him on all counts -- including any ones related to the bank robbery -- under his proper name. In the meantime, he was being held on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to identify.

