Holland man arrested on felony child sex charges

Paul Anthony Spinn, 28, Holland. Photo: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Custom)

HOLLAND, Texas - Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Bell County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a Holland man into custody Wednesday on two child sex charges.

Two second-degree felony warrants were served to 28-year-old Paul Anthony Spinn at his Holland home.

He was taken into custody on Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office warrants for Sexual Performance of a Child and Promotion of Child Pornography.

Officials said in April 2017, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Investigators were engaged with Spinn online. Investigators informed him that he was chatting with a 15-year-old girl from the Hamilton County, Texas area, according to authorities. Spinn sent sexually explicit messages, photos and videos to the child through a series of text messages.

On May 18, 2017, Spin traveled to Hamilton Texas with the intent to meet a 15-year-old girl to have sex. He was met by Hamilton County Investigators and was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, a second-degree felony.

Officials said they later obtained a search warrant for the data stored on Spinn’s cellphone. Investigators found numerous children being sexually engaged by Spinn along with child pornography images and videos.

The investigation is ongoing as there are victims being identified in Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri, which could result in federal charges being issued through the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Waco.

