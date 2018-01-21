HPD: 3 children kidnapped when a car was stolen in W. Houston

HOUSTON -- Police say three young children were kidnapped when a car was stolen at 8181 W Sam Houston Pkwy S - Shell gas station.

Houston Police describe the vehicle as a black Honda CRV with paper tags, clear tape over back right brake light. Call police if found.

