KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

HPD: Man killed in shooting at HEB parking lot

KHOU.com , KHOU 2:28 PM. CST January 20, 2018

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an HEB in southeast Houston on Saturday afternoon, police say. 

According to the Houston Police Department, a shooting took place in the parking lot of the grocery store located in the 9800 block of Blackhawk Drive. 

Police say a man was killed. The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories