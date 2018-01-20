HPD: Man killed in shooting at HEB parking lot

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an HEB in southeast Houston on Saturday afternoon, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, a shooting took place in the parking lot of the grocery store located in the 9800 block of Blackhawk Drive.

Police say a man was killed. The investigation is ongoing.

HPD Officers are on the scene of a Homicide in the HEB parking lot, located at 9800 Blackhawk. One male reported deceased. #HouNews



