Carjackers kill mom in front of kids, husband in SW Houston

Edward Scott, husband (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Carjackers shot and killed a 29-year-old mother in front of her kids and husband, Houston Police say.

Officers say the crime began late Monday with a carjacking involving another couple on Bellfort at Kirkwood. The suspects fled in the couple's gray Jeep Commander.

A short time later, the suspects crashed into the mom and her husband, who had two young kids in their car.

The husband says he decided to follow the suspects to try and get a license plate number. The suspects pulled in front of a Wingstop restaurant in the 11900 block of Wilcrest Drive, and that’s when someone in the Jeep opened fire on the family.

The mom, later identified by police as Jessica Lynn Mills, was shot in the back and died at the hospital. There were no other injuries.

“She was a mother,” husband Edward Scott told KHOU 11 News at the scene. “She had two beautiful daughters that were four and four months old. So we need someone to help us catch them. She won’t be around to see them grow old - be able to have their first moments in life. So whatever the public can offer would be great to help out as much as they can.”

"It was a pretty horrific sight to see what had actually happened. They barely missed my daughter and they shot my wife."

"I mean, she was the love of my life. we were together 10 years. I've known her since middle school. She was everything, she meant the world to me. She was my best friend, she was my soul mate, she was the mother of my children, she was everything that I could hope for in life. There will never be another one of her. Without her I feel kind of lost," Scott said.

As of Tuesday morning the search continues for the suspects. Police describe them as two young black males ages 16 to 20 in a gray Jeep Commander plates CN5X057.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

